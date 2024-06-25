When Is Dandadan Coming to Theaters?

Dandadan is about to blow up in popularity and the first step in this process will be the theatrical release of its anime. Episodes of the series will show early in theaters before landing on streaming services later in the year, and here is when to expect them.

Three episodes of Dandadan will be shown back-to-back in theaters across the globe starting in late August 2024. When exactly it will land is dependent on your region, and so you’re fully prepared to be there on day one, here’s a look at when you can expect it to arrive.

Region Date Asia Aug. 31 Europe Sep. 7 United States Sep. 13 Everywhere Else TBA (Expected Mid-September)

As you can see, there are still a lot of countries that have yet to receive a release date for the theatrical premiere. However, reports claim that it will roll out globally sometime in September. If this is to be true then you’ll still have a chance to enjoy the anime before it arrives on streaming.

Dandadan is expected to arrive on Netflix and Crunchyroll in October, so if you aren’t able to catch these episodes in theaters you can watch them at home as they air weekly later in the year.

The hype for Dandadan’s anime is real. It’s not often that a series gets a theatrical debut, especially a new series, but for Dandadan it only makes sense. The good news is that if you want to see what the hype is about then you can binge-read the manga in the meantime.

Dandadan’s manga is available to read via Manga Plus and Viz Media with a subscription and with new chapters still arriving each week there’s no better time to check it out than now. Once we have more information on the theatrical release this article will be updated to reflect that.

