Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc Has an All-New Look for Knives Out 3

Knives Out 3, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man, has started filming, and that’s led director/writer Rian Johnson to share a surprising first-look image of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc with a new look.

Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” – see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Napfvq1zXT — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 10, 2024

We can’t really call this a first look at the film since it’s just a “candid” shot of Craig in his Blanc costume, but it does give us a hint that Wake Up Dead Man will at least be a somewhat different take on the whodunit genre because this is a new look for the southern detective. Craig is once again impeccably dressed – the actor lept from one well-dressed character to another after leaving Bond — but his hair is longer, and he has a scruffy beard. One might even say the great detective is looking a little disheveled compared to his far more clean-cut looks in Knives Out and Glass Onion. Also, if there’s a man who can still make a fedora work, it’s Craig.

Blanc’s new look is well in line with what Johnson has been saying about this third film. The director has noted multiple times that this movie will be different from the first two, which shouldn’t be that surprising since the first two were different from each other. “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies,” he said of the film on X.

What won’t be different? The third film’s cast is just as stacked, if not more so, as the first two. Already confirmed for the film are Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremey Renner, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, Josh Brolin, and Thomas Haden Church. Sadly, we do not have confirmation of Hugh Grant returning as Blanc’s romantic partner, Phillip, in the film, but his casting was a surprise for that movie, so maybe that’s the case once again.

The third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, will be released on Netflix in 2025.

