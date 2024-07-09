Is Darth Revan Part of Official Star Wars Canon Yet?

Knights of the Old Republic‘s Darth Revan is one of Star Wars fandom’s most beloved characters. But is Revan part of official, post-Disney Star Wars canon yet?

Darth Revan’s Status in Star Wars Canon, Explained

As alluded to above, Darth Revan (or just “Revan,” depending on the context) debuted in 2003 video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. He’s a powerful Sith Lord who (thanks to a Jedi Council mindwipe) starts the game with no memory of his dastardly deeds.

Revan eventually discovers the truth during a duel with his treacherous former apprentice, Darth Malak – a reveal widely regarded as one of Star Wars‘ all-time best plot twists. Depending on the player’s choices throughout Knights of the Old Republic, Revan either reforms and saves the galaxy, or reverts to his wicked ways, reclaiming the Dark Lord of the Sith mantle (canonically, the former happens).

Knights of the Old Republic‘s 2004 sequel, The Sith Lords, and the Star Wars: The Old Republic MMORPG later expanded on Revan’s character arc and backstory. A bunch of novels and comics filled in other gaps, too. But then Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, resulting in everything outside the Star Wars movies and Clone Wars animated series getting downgraded to extra-canonical “Legends” status. This included Knights of the Old Republic, and by extension, Darth Revan.

Funnily enough, Revan nearly escaped the post-Disney purge. Clone Wars Season 3, Episode 17, “Ghosts of Mortis,” came this close to including a Revan cameo. Star Wars creator George Lucas ultimately nixed the scene, however. Fortunately, two canonical sources – The Rise of Skywalker‘s Visual Dictionary and novel Shadow of the Sith – have since name-checked Revan. This nudged him back into current continuity, albeit without any of his previous exploits attached.

Is Darth Revan Slated to Appear in Any Upcoming Star Wars Projects?

Yes, Darth Revan will appear in the Knights of the Old Republic remake (assuming it ever sees the light of day). But given the remake presumably takes place in Star Wars Legends continuity, its canonical status remains unclear. Aside from the Knights of the Old Republic do-over, there are also persistent rumors of a big screen adaptation. That said, Lucasfilm is yet to announce such a production. So, until we get official studio confirmation, take reports of Revan slashing his way into cinemas with a grain of salt.

Speaking of unsubstantiated online buzz, a supposed scoop previously linked Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves to the Darth Revan role in Disney+ series The Acolyte. However, Reeves isn’t officially attached to The Acolyte, and showrunner Leslye Headland hasn’t given any indication Revan will show up. So, for now, the Knights of the Old Republic remake is Revan’s only real “comeback” outing.

Darth Revan’s debut adventure, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, is currently available for purchase on Steam.

