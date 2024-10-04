5 Deadliest Catch Characters We Wish Would Show Up on 90 Day Fiance

Broadcasters love to recycle their reality TV stars, either giving them spin-offs or having them turn up on another show. What if WB Discovery, the network behind 90 Day Fiance, did that? Here are five Deadliest Catch characters we wish would show up on 90 Day Fiance.

Here Are the Deadliest Cast Stars Who Should Appear on 90 Day Fiancee

Why mash-up 90 Day Fiancee and Deadliest Catch? Why not? After all, they’re both after a real catch. Be warned, there’s the possibility this article will be nothing but wall-to-wall crab jokes. These are the five Deadliest Catch characters who should be on 90 Day Fiance.

1. Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski

Wild Bill Wichroswki is already married (and has his own personal struggles at the moment), but we’d pay good money to see him on 90 Day Fiance. He’s known for being forthright, and that’s a trait that would go down well on the show.

There are plenty of genuine couples on 90 Day Fiance, but there are also plenty of blatantly mismatched pairings. We’d love to see Wild Bill step in and put them straight. Plus, it’d be another chance to see his magnificent hair.

2. Captain Johnathan Hillstrand

90 Day Fiance can be fun, if massively unbelievable at times, but you know what it really needs? Things being accidentally set on fire. That’s where Captain Johnathan Hillstrand comes in; his pranks would liven up any would-be relationship, and if all else failed, he could tell that story where his shenanigans nearly got a deckhand immolated.

3. Freddy Maugatai

I’d like to say we’ve put a lot of thought into this selection, but we haven’t. We just want to see him celebrate an in-person date by smearing the first course over his face.

4. Lenny Herzog

Lenny Herzog hasn’t exactly been front and centre in Deadliest Catch, though it’s alleged his off-screen activities caused Jake Anderson to lose the F/V Saga. We’d love to see him on the show, only to discover it had been an elaborate deception when the 90 Day Fiance Tell All Special rolled around.

Instead of discussing their own relationships, each and every one of the couples, plus host Shaun Robinson, would quiz him about the fate of Jake’s former ship: “So, Delilah and Andrew, you’ve stuck together through thick and thin, so I really want to ask,” (Robinson turns her head) “WHAT HAPPENED TO THE GODDAMN SAGA, LENNY?”

5. That 130lb Fish

Season 3, Episode 3 of spin-off Deadliest Catch: Bloodline saw two of the boys dragging aboard a 130lb fish that was a little worse for wear. Aside from being hooked, it was savagely mauled by a shark as it was reeled in. So, given that it’s already gone through that, being paired with 90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem (who has almost as much bite on-screen) would surely be a relief.

And those are the five Deadliest Catch characters we wish would show up on 90 Day Fiance.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air Tuesdays on Discovery Channel, Discovery+ and HBO Max.

