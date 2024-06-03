Tanjiro training alongside other Demon Slayers
Category:
Anime & Manga

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 02:35 pm

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc has moved slower than in past seasons. The next episode is hotly anticipated in the hopes that it will help speed up the story. So, when can we expect Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 5 to come out?

Recommended Videos

When Will Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 5 Release?

Tanjiro and Giyu from Demon Slayer having Soba Noodles

The fifth episode of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 9th, 2024, at 11:45 AM Eastern time. The focus of this season has been preparation for the Demon Slayer Corps as they train to fight Muzan, the Demon King, and his Upper-Rank Demons. The ending of the Swordsmisth Village Arc is what set these events in motion, as Nezuko was revealed to have built an immunity to being in the sun, something that Muzan is desperate to achieve.

Much of the hype surrounding this new season of Demon Slayer is due to the fact that in the manga that the anime is based on, the Hashira Training Arc is essentially the penultimate of the series. What will follow this arc will undoubtedly be some of the biggest battles the series has ever seen. Before that, though, fans will have to deal with the meandering pace of the current season, as it slows the breakneck pace from previous seasons to linger on the colorful cast of characters before the series reaches its dramatic conclusion.

Related: Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Recap & Spoilers

Here is a list of when Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 5 airs in various regions:

  • PDT: Sunday, June 9, 8:45 AM
  • EDT: Sunday, June 9, 11:45 AM
  • UTC: Sunday, June 9, 3:45 PM
  • CEST: Sunday, June 9, 5:45 PM
  • BST: Sunday, June 9, 4:45 PM

So, the release date for Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 5 is confirmed to be Sunday, June 9, 2024, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
Demon Slayer
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article One Piece Chapter 1117 Release Date Confirmed
One Piece We Are!
One Piece We Are!
One Piece We Are!
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece Chapter 1117 Release Date Confirmed
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Jun 3, 2024
Read Article How Old Is Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
How Old Is Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Jun 3, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed
My Hero Academia cast outside of UA
My Hero Academia cast outside of UA
My Hero Academia cast outside of UA
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One Piece Chapter 1117 Release Date Confirmed
One Piece We Are!
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece Chapter 1117 Release Date Confirmed
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Jun 3, 2024
Read Article How Old Is Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
How Old Is Dazai in Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Jun 3, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed
My Hero Academia cast outside of UA
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Jun 3, 2024
Author
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.