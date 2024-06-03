Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc has moved slower than in past seasons. The next episode is hotly anticipated in the hopes that it will help speed up the story. So, when can we expect Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 5 to come out?

When Will Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 5 Release?

The fifth episode of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 9th, 2024, at 11:45 AM Eastern time. The focus of this season has been preparation for the Demon Slayer Corps as they train to fight Muzan, the Demon King, and his Upper-Rank Demons. The ending of the Swordsmisth Village Arc is what set these events in motion, as Nezuko was revealed to have built an immunity to being in the sun, something that Muzan is desperate to achieve.

Much of the hype surrounding this new season of Demon Slayer is due to the fact that in the manga that the anime is based on, the Hashira Training Arc is essentially the penultimate of the series. What will follow this arc will undoubtedly be some of the biggest battles the series has ever seen. Before that, though, fans will have to deal with the meandering pace of the current season, as it slows the breakneck pace from previous seasons to linger on the colorful cast of characters before the series reaches its dramatic conclusion.

Here is a list of when Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 5 airs in various regions:

PDT: Sunday, June 9, 8:45 AM

EDT: Sunday, June 9, 11:45 AM

UTC: Sunday, June 9, 3:45 PM

CEST: Sunday, June 9, 5:45 PM

BST: Sunday, June 9, 4:45 PM

So, the release date for Demon Slayer Season 4, Episode 5 is confirmed to be Sunday, June 9, 2024, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

