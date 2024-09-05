Image Credit: Bethesda
Dimension 20 Blows Fans Away with a Misfits & Magic Season 2 Announcement

Published: Sep 4, 2024 09:22 pm

You mess with the goat; you get the horns! Dimension 20 fans were in for a pleasant surprise Wednesday when the trailer for the actual play series’ next installment showed Aabria Iyengar’s magical misfits returning to the dome for Magic & Misfits Season 2.

In 2021, Iyengar launched her storied Dimension 20 Game Mastering career with Misfits & Magic, a Harry Potter reclamation utilizing the Kids on Brooms TTRPG system. Since Misfits & Magic, Iyengar has gone on to helm Dimension 20 seasons A Court of Fey & Flowers and Burrow’s End as well as Critical Role’s Exandria Unlimited mini-campaign and Candela Obscura’s Circle of Tide and Bone. Exandria Unlimited is a standout entry among Iyengar’s impressive TTRPG resume because its later Calamity mini-series started an elemental war between herself and fellow GMs Brennan Lee Mulligan and Matthew Mercer. Iyengar appears to have definitively closed out one of the actual play world’s most elaborate inside jokes with textbook panache in the trailer for Misfits & Magic‘s second season.

Blissfully unaware of the can of worms he was about to open, Mulligan famously started Critical Role prequel Exandria Unlimited: Calamity with one word: “fire”. This instantly iconic establishing sequence led to Mercer’s reciprocation in Dimension 20: The Ravening War, where he kicked off the A Crown of Candy prequel with “water”. Iyengar, who served as a player in both Exandria Unlimited: Calamity and The Ravening War, picked up the elemental mantel in her next Dimension 20 campaign, beginning Burrow’s End with “earth”. It’s unsurprising then that the first word uttered in the Misfits & Magic Season 2 trailer is “wind”, finally concluding the Avatar-esque saga that Mulligan unwittingly started in 2022.

The YouTube trailer for Misfits & Magic Season 2 includes the tagline “the winds of change are in the air”, demonstrating that Iyengar evoked the element as more than a mere callback to her TTRPG history. Iyengar’s joined at the table by Mulligan, Erika Ishii, Lou Wilson, and Danielle Radford, who will each reprise their characters from Misfits & Magics‘ first season. The upcoming season arrives off the heels of another Kids on Bikes adventure in Dimension 20: Never Stop Blowing Up and finds itself sandwiched between the September and December releases of the series’ Time Quangle live shows. Misfits & Magic‘s 11-episode second season arrives exclusively on Dropout on September 25 and will take place three years after the events of Season 1.

Dimension 20
Misfits and Magic
Nerd at large, Tara McCauley's happiest playing or writing about tabletop role playing games. Tara joined The Escapist in October 2023 as a freelance contributor. She covers such TV shows as Fargo and games/fandoms like Dungeons & Dragons. In addition to The Escapist, Tara has gushed about her favorite pop culture topics at CBR, MXDWN, and Monstrous Femme. When she's not writing or rolling dice, Tara can be found catching up on her favorite sitcoms, curled up with a horror comic, or waxing poetic about the WNBA.
