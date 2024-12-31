Dodgeball Legends Codes (December 2024) [NEW]

Updated: December 31, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

While I was always abysmally bad at this sport, Dodgeball Legends finally allowed me to get my revenge. Unsurprisingly, the game becomes much easier when you can nuke your opponents with a bomb. The downside is that the game gets harder when your opponents nuke you with a bomb.

The names in the Dodgeball Hall of Fame, which surprisingly exists, are written in blood and tears. Thankfully, in this game, you can skip the blood and tears part and redeem the Dodgeball Legends codes instead. The shop is filled with fun powers such as Shield and Ninja, so make sure to have enough coins ready. After you become a legend, switch to a different sport and do it again with the help of SPIKED Codes.

All Dodgeball Legends Codes List

Working Dodgeball Legends Codes

2000LIKES : Use for 1k Coins (New)

: Use for 1k Coins 1000LIKES : Use for 1k Coins (New)

: Use for 1k Coins 1MVISITS : Use for free rewards (New)

: Use for free rewards UPDATE : Use for 1k Coins

: Use for 1k Coins RELEASE: Use for 2k Coins

Expired Dodgeball Legends Codes

100LIKES

Related: Basketball Legends Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dodgeball Legends

Redeeming Dodgeball Legends codes is easy—but make sure to do it fast before the game launches you into a match automatically:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Dodgeball Legends on Roblox. Click the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Type a code into the Enter code here textbox. Press the Redeem button to receive your rewards.

How to Get More Dodgeball Legends Codes?

Are you hungry for more Dodgeball Legends codes? You can find them if you dive into the official socials, including the InfinitySports Discord, the InfinityDodgeball Roblox group, and the developer’s X account (@INFSPORTSX). If you have no energy to browse through all these sources, you can bookmark this page instead. Revisit the list from time to time, and you’ll get new rewards.

Why Are My Dodgeball Legends Codes Not Working?

Dodgeball Legends don’t last forever, so you’ll have to be quick to nab them while they’re still valid. Once the code expires, it’s likely gone forever! Before you write the code off as outdated, make sure to check if your spelling is correct. Sneaky typos can happen to the best of us, so we recommend pasting the code to minimize the chances of an error.

What Is Dodgeball Legends?

Dodgeball Legends captures everything we love about the game—utter chaos and sheer serotonin of eliminating the opponents. The Roblox experience adds its unique spin to the popular sport by allowing you to unlock a variety of fun powers. The gameplay is relatively straightforward—you play the 7v7 matches and try to be the last player standing in the arena.

To get more free rewards in other Roblox sports games, check out the Ultimate Soccer Codes and Real Futbol 24 Codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy