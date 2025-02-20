After its enormous success as a single-player experience, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is getting an online multiplayer spinoff with Elden Ring Nightreign. Here’s whether Elden Ring Nightreign will offer PvP gameplay, allowing players to combat each other to see who the ultimate Soulslike fantasy warrior is.

Does Elden Ring Nightreign Have PvP Gameplay?

Unfortunately, for any Elden Ring players hoping for the chance to throw down with their friends and other online rivals for hack-and-slash supremacy, Elden Ring Nightreign will not have PvP gameplay. Beyond not being available at launch, FromSoftware has not announced any plans to eventually include a PvP gameplay mode with future DLC, keeping Elden Ring Nightreign as a cooperative multiplayer experience. With that in mind, Elden Ring Nightreign is a strictly PvE experience for the foreseeable future, with even the most coordinated partnerships challenged by the dark fantasy world’s unrelentingly tough monsters.

And there is no shortage of formidable enemies currently unveiled in Elden Ring Nightreign, with dozens of bosses pushing players to the limit. FromSoftware has consistently put out some of the most memorable boss fights in the genre and Nightreign continues that trend to great effect based on what’s been revealed from the game so far. These boss fights also translate well to an online multiplayer experience, taking on a fresh direction from past Soulslike games with the addition of cooperative gameplay.

Something else to keep in mind is that, while Elden Ring Nightreign is built for online cooperative multiplayer gameplay and is available on a myriad of modern gaming platforms, the game doesn’t currently offer crossplay between players using differing platforms. That means, not only will players not be able to fight against each other online in PvP gameplay, but they will be unable to play with each other at all if they happen to be using different consoles or PC. As always, this is subject to change with any post-launch support, but FromSoftware hasn’t indicated that it plans to make these types of changes with its online gameplay capabilities.

FromSoftware is following up the biggest game of 2022, Elden Ring, with an online multiplayer game that rethinks what’s possible from a Soulslike title in Elden Ring Nightreign. Set for its full release in May 2025, the game is quickly building hype to be one of the biggest titles launched this year. But instead of working against each other, Elden Ring Nightreign sticks to reminding players why it’s so crucially important to work together.

The Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test is available now, and the full game will launch on March 30 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

