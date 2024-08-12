Fire Country Season 1 has dropped on Netflix, introducing us to Bode and his fellow work-release prisoners who have volunteered to fight fires in hopes of reducing their sentence. But does Fire Country Season 2 have a Netflix release date? Here’s what you need to know.

Netflix has not shared a release date for Fire Country Season 2, and going by how long it took to hit Netflix, it won’t be arriving any time soon. A lot of the shows on the platform are made or commissioned by Netflix, but Fire Country isn’t a Netflix show.

Instead, it’s made by CBS, so it’s their call when other services get their hands on it. The second season finished in May, and CBS has already commissioned a third season, so they’re clearly pretty attached to the show.

We can, however, estimate when Fire Country Season 2 will drop on Netflix. Season 1 finished airing in May 2023, and it hit Netflix just over a year later. So, Season 2 of Fire Country is likely to arrive on Netflix in July/August 2025.

Where to Watch Fire Country Season 2

What if you can’t wait until 2025? How do you get your Fire Country fix now? There are a few ways you can watch Fire Country Season 2 right now, and if you’re lucky, you can even watch it for free.

Stream it on CBS: You can watch Fire Country Season 2 via CBS. You could try to catch the repeats on CBS as they air, but it’s easier to stream them via CBS’s website, your Smart TV, or whatever other device you have. Fire Country is here on CBS’s website, but you’ll need to sign up to connect to your existing TV provider; it’s not free.

Stream it on Paramount Plus: You can do this via your streaming device or by adding the channel to your Amazon account. If you go via Amazon, you may have a free trial option, which means you can sign up, binge the show, and cancel your subscription before you have to pay a penny.

Buy the show on Amazon: You can also purchase the whole of Season 2 on Amazon for $19.99, though that’s the priciest option.

So the answer to whether Fire Country Season 2 has a Netflix release date is no, it doesn’t, but you can watch Season 2 on other services.

