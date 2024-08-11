When Does The First Slam Dunk Release on Netflix

Who doesn’t love a good basketball anime? For those who do Netflix has you covered as the streaming service will be adding The First Slam Dunk to its library very soon and so you can check it out on day one, here’s the date that you’ll want to mark down.

The First Slam Dunk will join the Netflix content library on Aug. 25, 2024. This will be almost exactly one year after it was first released in theaters across Japan, so fans in the West have had quite a long wait to finally catch the game themselves.

After a hugely successful theatrical release in Japan, The First Slam Dunk was released on Netflix in Japan in June 2024. There will be an English dub of the film released on the streaming service and its cast includes names like Paul Castro, Jonah Scott, Aleks Le, and Ben Balmaceda among others.

The movie set inside the Slam Dunk anime universe follows Ryota as he kickstarts his basketball career and looks to follow in the footsteps of his brother. During the film, he joins the Shohoku High School team as they work through the championships and eventually meet up with the reigning champions Sannoh Kogyo High School.

For those who aren’t familiar with the franchise, there are two seasons of the Slam Dunk anime to binge that are set before the film. However, since there is a different protagonist, you won’t need to have seen them to enjoy the feature. That being the case, it may enhance the experience so if you have the time there’s no harm in binging through them first.

Should the film be delayed then this article will be updated to reflect that, but for now, the date to note down is Aug. 25, 2024.

