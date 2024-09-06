Image Credit: Bethesda
Wright performing a defensive measure in NBA 2K25 in a review of the game
Screenshot via The Escapist
Does NBA 2K25 Have Crossplay?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Sep 6, 2024 09:48 am

The latest game in the NBA 2K series is here, and it’s got people asking all kinds of questions. One of the major ones surrounds players being able to join a game with their friends on a different console. So, does NBA 2K25 have crossplay?

NBA 2K25’s Crossplay Status, Explained

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrating in NBA 2K25 in a review of the game as part of an article about whether the game has crossplay.
Screenshot via The Escapist

NBA 2K25 isn’t exclusive to one console, so anyone on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation will be able to add it to their game library. However, not every version of the game is compatible with all of the others. For example, while NBA 2K25 is available on PC as a new-gen title, that version of the game does not feature crossplay. There are actually only three consoles that can run out onto the court together.

Crossplay is only accessible through the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. That means that anyone who plays the game on those consoles will be able to invite their peers to a match in all of the different modes, including MyCAREER and MyTeam. Unfortunately, anyone playing the game on a last-gen console like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will not have access to crossplay, and the same goes for those who buy it on the Nintendo Switch.

How To Enable Crossplay in NBA 2K25

Crossplay should be enabled as soon as players load up NBA 2K25. However, for those running into issues or just want to turn crossplay off, heading to the game’s settings and turning it on or off will do the trick. Now it’s time to get on the court and show off in front of all the other players.

And that’s whether NBA 2K25 has crossplay. If you’re looking for more information, here’s how much Virtual Currency (VC) is in the new sports game.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67