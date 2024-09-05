How Much Is Virtual Currency (VC) in NBA 2K25?

The NBA 2K games feature their fair share of grinding. However, not everyone has countless hours to hop on and play. So, 2K offers Virtual Currency (VC) to help players get a leg up on the competition. But how much is VC in NBA 2K25?

Recommended Videos

Prices for VC Bundles in NBA 2K25

Screenshot via The Escapist

Sometimes, players only need a little bit of VC to get them over the hump, while in other situations, they want to grab as much as they can to make life easier. Thankfully, 2K25 offers several different bundles for every kind of gamer out there. Here’s a list of all of them:

5,000 VC for $1.99

15,000 VC for $4.99

35,000 VC for $9.99

75,000 VC for $19.99

200,000 VC for $49.99

450,000 VC for $99.99

700,000 VC for $149.99

Related: NBA 2K25 Is a Slam Dunk in Nearly Every Regard [Review]

What To Use VC for in NBA 2K25

Once players get their hands on some VC, they can use it in several ways. The first is to boost their MyCAREER player. Custom players aren’t very good when they first start out, as the fun of the mode is grinding to boost stats and attributes. However, some people don’t like to wait to become useful on the court, so they use VC to make MyCAREER players viable. VC can also be used in the popular mode to get apparel and change the appearance of players.

Another mode that makes use of VC is MyTeam, where players can use the currency to buy packs and get better cards. However, MyTeam also has its own exclusive currency, MT, so it’s important for players to figure out which they really want to buy before pulling the trigger.

And that’s how much Virtual Currency (VC) is in NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 is available now in early access.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy