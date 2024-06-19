Still Wakes the Deep isn’t wall-to-wall monsters, but there are enough enemies that you won’t be strolling leisurely around this rig. But can you fight back? Does Still Wakes the Deep have combat? Here’s the answer, along with a minor spoiler or two.

Can You Fight Still Wakes the Deep’s Enemies, Resident Evil Style?

Still Wakes the Deep does not have combat of any kind. You won’t be going toe-to-to against humans or monsters. Instead, when you encounter a monster you’ll have to either avoid it, during one of the game’s stealth sequences, or just flee if it’s a scripted chase.

The lack of weapons makes sense when you factor in the game’s setting. Still Wakes the Deep takes place in 1975 Britain, on board a North Sea oil rig, a place where you wouldn’t expect to find guns. Handguns were banned entirely in 1977, so if Still Wakes the Deep did have combat it’d have to be melee based.

Does that mean the enemies get away scot-free? Not at all. Many of them meet a nasty end, largely due to the ongoing damage to the rig, crushed beneath debris and so on. There is one monster that dies as a result of your actions, but that’s still scripted. The most you ever do is bash a button to slice away the tentacles of a monster that’s made a grab for you.

However, if you do want a game with a similarly gritty terror-at-sea aesthetic (minus Resident Evil Revelations’ luxury liner), it’s worth checking out Cold Fear, currently available on Steam. This is a survival horror game that takes place aboard a tanker, and you absolutely can fight back. It’s just a shame it never got a proper sequel.

So, the answer to does Still Wakes the Deep have combat is no, the most you can do is run for your life. If you’re looking for more, check out if you can turn off yellow markers in Still Wakes the Deep.

