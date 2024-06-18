Can You Turn Off the Yellow Markers in Still Wakes The Deep? Answered

Handholding in video games can be both a blessing and a curse and Still Wakes the Deep has quite a few yellow markers that can both add to the immersion and take you straight out of it a moment later. Can you turn off the yellow paint markers?

Recommended Videos

Can You Turn Off Yellow Paint Markers in Still Wakes The Deep?

Image by The Chinese Room

As of the time of this writing, there is currently no way to disable the yellow markers that are spread throughout the world of Still Wakes the Deep. However, the development team at The Chinese Room and publisher Secret Mode must already know that this is going to be a hotly requested feature. According to a recent email I received from Secret Mode:

Post-launch, Still Wakes the Deep will be receiving an update which includes an option to reduce the number of Yellow Markers in the game. We don’t currently have a planned date for the update to go live. The option toggle will affect the number of yellow paint splats you will encounter in the game. It will not affect objects such as ladders, beams, and valve wheels – these objects were made yellow to fit the aesthetic of the oil rig, and indeed real oil rigs. When added, the “Yellow Markers” option can be toggled to “On” or “Reduced” when starting a new game, or at any time through the options menu during gameplay. Ric Cowley, PR Executive at Secret Mode

Related: Still Wakes the Deep Is A Greatest Hits Anthology Of Modern Horror (Review)

So, while this option is not available directly at launch, it will be available at some point in the future. This is going to go great with the plethora of other available options, especially for players who like to tweak the full experience of their game to their perfect level.

What Do Yellow Markers Do In Still Wakes the Deep?

Yellow markers serve the purpose of helping guide the player in the right direction. While there are plenty of yellow objects spread throughout the world — particularly things like the aforementioned ladders, beams, and valve wheels — those are modeled after real oil rigs. The yellow markers that players may find overbearing are random yellow splatters scattered throughout the levels.

No matter if it’s yellow paint that has been spilled on the walkway or something outlined with yellow paint that may not need to be, there is, admittedly, a fair amount of yellow that can be seen in the game. You’ll just have to decide if it’s worth experiencing a fantastic horror game right away, or if you should wait until this patch goes live.

Still Wakes The Deep will be available June 18, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is available Day One on Xbox Game Pass.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy