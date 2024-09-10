Does the PS5 Pro Have a Disc Drive?

The PS5 Pro looks to bring improved performance to console gaming for the first time, but it comes at a cost, and we aren’t just talking about the massive $700 price tag. Here’s what you need to know if you like to game from a disc.

Does The PS5 Pro Include a Disc Drive?

No, there is no disc drive in the PS5 Pro. If you want to play games from a disc on the PS5 Pro then you must purchase an external optical disc drive like the one previously released for the PS5 Digital.

Losing the disc drive in the PlayStation 5 Pro does have one major bonus and that is massively increased storage capacity compared to the regular PS5. Inside the Pro is a 2TB SSD, but you can also add more storage with an M2 SSD as you can on the original. This means that while you won’t be able to play games from a disc you have a substantial amount of space to store all of those that you download.

How Much Is The PS5 Disc Drive?

The PS5 Disc Drive is available at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop priced around $80.

This device will be compatible with the PS5 Digital and PS5 Pro, so if your device doesn’t have an optical disc drive built in then don’t panic. If you’re planning to pre-order the PlayStation 5 Pro then it might be worth picking up a PS5 Disc Drive when you can as demand will likely increase closer to the Pro’s release.

With the addition of the PS5 Disc Drive your PS5 Pro package will cost $780 which is a substantial amount of money, but if you’re hoping to play disc games in the best quality it is the only option available right now.

Pre-orders for the PS5 Pro will go live on Sept. 26 with the device expected to arrive on Nov. 7.

