Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a game that is best experienced with friends, but not every game allows players to pair up with those who aren’t on the same platform. Here are all the details regarding Crossplay in Space Marine 2.

What Platforms Is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 On?

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series devices. For PC players you’ve got two options, these are Steam and the Epic Games Launcher.

Does Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Have Crossplay?

Yes, there is Crossplay in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and it works for every device that the game is available. That means players on Steam, Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles can group up from day one and go at the fight together.

There is one exception to crossplay though. From the PvP mode Eternal War, PC players are in their own group, separate from console gamers. If you’re on Steam or Epic Games then you can battle against each other, while PlayStation and Xbox gamers go to war. There is no way around this and it is intended to balance the game and make things fair for everybody.

As you would expect you don’t need to use Crossplay if you would rather stick with those on the same device. Crossplay will be available to toggle off and on as necessary in the game settings.

Does Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 have Cross-Save?

Cross-platform saves are active using Prism Ray Online, a service that allows players to carry over saves across devices. You will need to create a PROS account to use this service, so if you want to carry over your journey across platforms then make sure that you do so. Once you have an account with PROS you can transfer over your saved data using a QR code.

These are all of the Crossplay details you need to know about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 so now you should be set to start your journey with or without friends.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be released on Sept. 9, 2024.

