Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a space marine in blue armour hacking away at enemies with a chainsaw blade.
Category:
Video Games

Does Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Use Denuvo

You can relax.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 2, 2024 08:26 pm

There’s one word that can scare PC gamers more than any other, and that is Denuvo. This controversial anti-piracy tool is something that gamers hate, so naturally you’re going to want to know whether it’s used for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Recommended Videos

Is There Denuvo in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Extended Gameplay Trailer Focuses on Brutal Chainsword Combat PC PlayStation Xbox

You can relax. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 does not use Denuvo, or any DRM for that matter. This was confirmed by developers in a Q&A held prior to the game’s release. When asked the question about Denuvo the team simply answered with no.

Denuvo is a type of anti-piracy software that has quickly become a hot topic in PC gaming. Many players report substantial performance drops when playing games that use the controversial DRM tool, however, Irdeto who created the software claims that there is no perceptible impact on game performance, nor any reason for it to cause crashing as some users have claimed.

Whether Denuvo does cause these issues or not is still up for debate, but the good news is that gamers gearing up to jump into the world of Space Marine 2 will not need to worry, as it won’t be present at all. That goes not just for the Steam versions of the game, but also for the Epic Games Store too.

Despite the lack of this controversial tool, we would suggest checking your system to make sure it is compatible with the minimum requirements for the game before buying. There’s nothing worse than purchasing a game just to find it doesn’t run smoothly, but fortunately, the required specs are out there, so be sure to check them out.

If your PC does meet the requirements then you’re set! Pre-orders for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are available now through Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series, and PS5 devices.

Post Tag:
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]