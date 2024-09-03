Does Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Use Denuvo

There’s one word that can scare PC gamers more than any other, and that is Denuvo. This controversial anti-piracy tool is something that gamers hate, so naturally you’re going to want to know whether it’s used for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Is There Denuvo in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

You can relax. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 does not use Denuvo, or any DRM for that matter. This was confirmed by developers in a Q&A held prior to the game’s release. When asked the question about Denuvo the team simply answered with no.

Denuvo is a type of anti-piracy software that has quickly become a hot topic in PC gaming. Many players report substantial performance drops when playing games that use the controversial DRM tool, however, Irdeto who created the software claims that there is no perceptible impact on game performance, nor any reason for it to cause crashing as some users have claimed.

Whether Denuvo does cause these issues or not is still up for debate, but the good news is that gamers gearing up to jump into the world of Space Marine 2 will not need to worry, as it won’t be present at all. That goes not just for the Steam versions of the game, but also for the Epic Games Store too.

Despite the lack of this controversial tool, we would suggest checking your system to make sure it is compatible with the minimum requirements for the game before buying. There’s nothing worse than purchasing a game just to find it doesn’t run smoothly, but fortunately, the required specs are out there, so be sure to check them out.

If your PC does meet the requirements then you’re set! Pre-orders for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are available now through Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series, and PS5 devices.

