Watchmen: Chapter I ends on a cliffhanger (several, in fact) for Chapter II to resolve. Does this mean Watchmen: Chapter I includes a post-credits scene that sets up the animated adaptation’s sequel?

Does Watchmen: Chapter I Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, kinda. Most of Watchmen: Chapter I‘s additional material is actually post-credits audio rather than a scene proper. First up, we hear an excerpt from Under the Hood, Hollis Mason’s tell-all autobiography about his crime-fighting career as the original Nite Owl. The section of Under the Hood that plays over the credits focuses primarily on Hollis passing his responsibility to his successor, Dan Dreiberg, years before Watchmen‘s main narrative.

Next, we get the recordings from Doug Roth’s Nova Express interview with Doctor Manhattan’s ex-girlfriend, Janey Slater. This is an actual scene in the Watchmen comics; however, it’s only referenced in dialogue in Chapter I. Featuring Roth and Slater’s exchange during the credits is a clever way of integrating this “missing” material into the movie. Plus, both audio clips are accompanied by still imagery, so even if they’re not “scenes” per se, they’re at least semi-animated.

After the excerpt and interview are done, a sizzle reel for Watchmen: Chapter II starts up. Again, this isn’t a scene; it’s a trailer. That said, you’ll definitely want to watch it, as it showcases footage not included with the joint Chapters 1 & 2 teaser trailer above. Once the sizzle reel is over, there’s a “To Be Continued” screen, and that’s it for Watchmen: Chapter I‘s post-credits content.

Like we said, it’s not exactly an MCU-level stinger. Even so, Watchmen: Chapter I‘s post-credits audio and sizzle reel should still be enough to hype you up for Chapter II‘s debut. When will that happen? It’s unclear for now. Recent reports have Chapter II dropping sometime in 2025 (not late 2024, as previously believed).

Watchmen: Chapter I is available now on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital.

