Donkey Kong Country (DKC) Returns Gets the HD Treatment

Donkey Kong Country Returns was originally a Wii title. Now, Nintendo is remastering it as Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and it’s coming next January.

Recommended Videos

Here’s the trailer:

Players will be able to enjoy 80 levels, including the additional levels from the Nintendo 3DS version, and can either play solo or join up with a friend for 2-player local co-op.

Related: Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Takes Us for a New Ride

Gamers must defeat the villainous Tiki Tak Tribe, who has stolen Donkey Kong’s banana hoard. They aren’t as iconic as the Kremling gang, but the game is still a fun romp. You can stomp obstacles, ride rickety mine carts, fly on rocket barrels, and even hitch a ride on Rambi the Rhino (sadly, all the other Kong animal buds are MIA. RIP, Expresso the Ostrich). And you don’t even need to shake the controller to roll!

While June’s Direct was full of massive announcements, including the reveals of games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, it’s nice to know that Nintendo isn’t afraid to return to the past for its big events. The only unfortunate bit is that the game isn’t going to be released as soon as some of the other titles featured in the Direct.

Related: Dragon Quest III 2D-HD Gets Release Date, Suprise 1&2 Announcement

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD swings onto Nintendo Switch on January 16, 2025. With this upcoming release and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze already being available on Switch, fans can enjoy Retro Studios’ take on the series. And with the three Rare-developed Donkey Kong Country games available on Switch Online, the whole franchise is accessible. If we could only get Donkey Kong 64 to round out the collection…

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy