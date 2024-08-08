After almost five years in development, Dune spinoff series Dune: Prophecy is finally about to hit the small screen. So, when does Dune: Prophecy come out?

Dune: Prophecy debuts on HBO and Max in November 2024; HBO is yet to confirm the exact date. Season 1 will have six episodes total, which will drop on a weekly basis (based on HBO’s usual release strategy). As such, Dune: Prophecy‘s first season could carry over into 2025, depending on when in November Episode 1 airs. We’ll update this page with more release info as it becomes available.

What can you expect from Dune: Prophecy when it comes out? A very different universe, as the series takes place millennia (yes, millennia!) before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies. This also means Dune: Prophecy boasts an all-new cast, including the likes of Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and Mark Strong. Together with the wider ensemble, they’ll bring to life the origin story of Dune‘s shadowy Bene Gesserit order. Check out HBO’s official synopsis for Dune: Prophecy below.

“From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Eager to brush up on your Dune lore before Prophecy arrives? Aside from rewatching Dune: Part One and Part Two, we’d recommend tracking down a copy of Sisterhood of Dune. Written by Dune creator Frank Herbert’s son, Brian, and sci-fi scribe Kevin J. Anderson, this 2012 novel inspired Dune: Prophecy‘s throwback narrative. Dune: Prophecy will also take at least some of its cues from Herbert’s original 1965 Dune tome (specifically, the appendices), so pick that up, too.

