EA Shocks Fans By Giving the Right Player the Madden 25 Cover

With College Football 25 on the way, Madden 25 is taking a bit of a backseat this year. However, the reveal of the game’s cover is still a big deal, especially when EA does the right thing. Fans are shocked that the right player got the Madden 25 cover.

Leaks have been circulating around the internet for a few weeks, showing deleted listings and audio that seemed to reveal that Joe Burrow would be on the cover. That started a debate online around whether the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback did enough last season to prove he’s cover athlete material. However, all the arguments were for nothing because Christian McCaffrey is the Madden 25 cover athlete.

Deserved actually 👏🏽 — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) June 11, 2024

With the Madden 25 cover now official, fans are flocking to social media to celebrate. When Burrow was the frontrunner, many were pointing out the fact that Lamar Jackson won MVP, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took home the Lombardi. Sure, Jackson and Mahomes had been on the cover before, but fans felt like Travis Kelce was right there, and he was much more deserving than Burrow. Well, EA decided to go with an out-of-left-field option and give the honor to McCaffrey, making him the first running back to appear on the cover since Barry Sanders in 2012.

With another football video game on the market, one that looks to have everything gamers have been asking for, it’ll be interesting to see whether Madden loses some of its playerbase. Getting the cover wrong wouldn’t have been the only reason people had beef with the game, but getting it right might go a long way in repairing EA’s image in the eyes of Madden players.

Madden NFL 25 releases on Aug. 16, 2024, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

