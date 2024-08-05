Can’t get enough of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s killer needle drops? Below, we’ve rounded-up every song on the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack, along with all the info you need to listen to it at home!

Every Song In Deadpool & Wolverine

The following licensed tracks feature in Deadpool & Wolverine:

“Only You (And You Alone)” – The Platters “Bye Bye Bye” – NSYNC “Angel of the Morning” – Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts “Slash” – Stray Kids “Glamorous” – Fergie “Iris” – The Goo Goo Dolls “The Power of Love” – Huey Lewis & The News “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” – Waylon Jennings “You Belong to Me” – Patsy Cline (featuring The Jordanaires) “The Lady in Red” – Chris de Burgh “Hells Bells” – AC/DC “I’m With You” – Avril Lavigne “The Greatest Show” (From The Greatest Showman – Soundtrack Version) – Zac Efron, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, and The Greatest Showman Ensemble “You’re the One That I Want” – Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta “I’ll Be Seeing You” – Jimmy Durante “Make Me Lose Control” – Eric Carmen “You’re All I Need to Get By” – Aretha Franklin and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra “Like a Prayer” – Madonna “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” – Green Day

That said, two of the above songs aren’t included on the Deadpool & Wolverine (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) release. While Madonna was happy for “Like a Prayer” to play a prominent part in the third Deadpool outing (and even gave notes), she didn’t give Marvel Studios and Disney permission to include the tune on the movie’s soundtrack. Similarly, AC/DC didn’t sign-off “Hells Bells” for use outside the film itself. That said, “Like a Prayer” does feature on several fan-made Deadpool & Wolverine Spotify playlists (hint, hint).

How to Listen to the Deadpool & Wolverine Soundtrack

There are several ways to listen to the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack. First, there’s the physical media versions; the soundtrack’s available on CD and vinyl. Then, there are the digital options. You can download Deadpool & Wolverine (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) from Apple Music. It’s also available to stream on Spotify. But remember: all these editions of the soundtrack are missing “Like a Prayer” and “Hells Bells.” For them, you’ll need an unofficial playlist.

Oh, and before we forget: you can also buy or stream Deadpool & Wolverine‘s original score. This is a separate, 33-track release compiling the many cues composer Rob Simonsen wrote for the sequel. Only one of these tracks, “LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine),” is included with the soundtrack. So, if you want the full Deadpool & Wolverine audio experience, you’d better pick up albums!

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.

