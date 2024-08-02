You may not know it, but the third Deadpool installment almost arrived in cinemas under a different name. So, why did Marvel Studios change Deadpool & Wolverine‘s original title?

Why Marvel Studios Changed Deadpool 3’s Title, Explained

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s original title was “Deadpool & Friend.” That’s what appeared in the first batch of marketing materials Marvel Studios and Disney prepped, including the sequel’s Superbowl trailer. Why the change of plan? Because the title leaked online and a lot of fans loathed it. Clocking the social media backlash, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds (who also co-wrote and produced the movie) and co-writer/director/producer Shawn Levy successfully lobbied for a last-minute title change.

Reynolds shared the behind-the-scenes saga with co-star Hugh Jackman while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 24, 2024. “The movie was originally called ‘Deadpool and Friend,”‘ he recalled. “I am actually not joking. And on the eve of the Super Bowl […] it leaked ’cause of the son-of-a-b—hes on the internet. The title leaked, and we looked at it and listened, and they f—ing hated that title, and we were not feeling so good about that anymore, and [the original title] went with the trailer that we were showing.”

“It was kind of a perfect title for the first piece of materials we had out there,” Reynolds continued. “So, Shawn Levy […] he and I had been sitting in the edit room for months at this point, and we called everybody at Disney and Marvel and said, ‘We have to change the f—ing title,’ and they were like, ‘Well, no, guys. It launches tomorrow. We’ve shipped 9,000 seven-foot standees to theaters all over the place that say Deadpool & Friend.'”

Reynolds and Levy refused to back down, however, and Disney and Marvel ultimately relented. And that’s how Deadpool & Friend became Deadpool & Wolverine!

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.

