Failure Frame Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

The Failure Frame Episode 7 release date is coming up, and all you really need to do is continue reading. We won’t even ask you to fight your way out of ruins that are meant to kill you or anything like that.

The Failure Frame episode 7 release date is August 15. The last episode, which we’ll dive into more below, had Touka seemingly fighting between his impure and pure family, at least in terms of how he presents himself to the world. It’s an interesting battle to watch and possibly the most interesting battle to watch, given how absurdly powerful he is at this point.

What Happened in Failure Frame Episode 6?

Episode 6 starts with Touka explaining himself a bit and then with the Black Dragon Knights appearing in full. They’re led by humanity’s strongest, a man named Civit Gartland, who’s basically rocking a full terror-inducing aura. While initially, he tries to get Seras to fight, he becomes uninterested in her when Touka steps forward and explains that he’ll eventually be a mighty foe to face off against and might even be capable of giving Gartland a proper death.

Enticed by this, Gartland eventually decides to leave, even agreeing to spare Seras so that she can help Touka get even stronger. However, at the exact moment he and his group choose to leave, things go wrong for Gartland. That’s because Touka chooses that moment to paralyze the lot of them and inflict poison as well. Touka picks up some new skills here as well, with berserk seemingly making the target hostile to everyone and dark blinding them. We’ll see what he does with these skills when Failure Frame Episode 7 hits Crunchyroll.

