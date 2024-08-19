Fallout Showrunner Teases How Much of Season 2 Is Set in New Vegas

Fallout Season 1 wrapped up with a tantalizing tease of the video games’ beloved New Vegas setting. Now, co-showrunner Graham Wagner has hinted just how much of Fallout Season 2 will actually take place in New Vegas.

Asked about the impact of New Vegas’ introduction on Fallout‘s established “roadtrip” formula in an episode of Script Apart, Wagner indicated the Prime Video show’s second season won’t necessarily root itself solely in the Mojave Wasteland. “I think to some extent the ‘roadshow’ element of Fallout will always be part of the show as long as we’re allowed to keep going,” he said. “Or encouraged to keep going; it won’t take much discouragement to quit [laughs].”

“We talked endlessly about Star Trek: The Next Generation in the first season,” Wagner continued. “Part of that is you’re just going to a new world and you find a new microcosm of society and a new little metaphor or what-have-you and that’s part of the fun of it. In a world with no internet, no sophisticated telecommunications, you can walk a mile and have a completely different [experience] […] so, yeah, I think the show will always wanna keep moving around and exploring. Because that’s sort’ve what makes playing the game so fun.”

What’s the Status of Fallout Season 2?

Elsewhere in the episode, Wagner also confirmed that progress on Fallout Season 2 is moving at Deathclaw-level speed. “The day after the [Season 1] premiere, [co-showrunner] Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and I were in a van scouting locations for the second season,” he said, before adding that half the scripts for Fallout‘s next batch of episodes are already done. “The writers’ are in the next room breaking [the script for] Episode 5 of Season 2,” the showrunner revealed.

Fallout Season 2’s briskly paced pre-production is hardly surprising, given its schedule. Filming is slated to kick off in November 2024. The shoot will reportedly run until April 2025, and take place in Los Angeles, California. There’s still no word on when Season 2 will premiere, though.

Fallout Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.

