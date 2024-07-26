Is Fallout: London Free to Play?

Fallout: London is the new, standalone mod for Fallout 4 that introduces a whole new map, quests, and characters for players to explore. However, many players are still wondering whether or not Fallout: London is free or not.

Can You Play Fallout: London for Free?

There’s no direct answer to the question of whether or not Fallout: London is free to play. The answer is actually both yes and no, as it depends on other purchases you’ve made concerning Fallout 4.

By itself, Fallout: London is a free mod that can be downloaded by using GOG and its Galaxy launcher. You can install the mod and play it directly from the launcher. The mod acts as a standalone game, so you don’t need to load up Fallout 4 to play it. However, to start playing Fallout: London, you need to own the base copy of Fallout 4 along with every single one of its DLCs and content packs. This includes the following:

Automatron DLC

Far Harbor DLC

Nuka-World DLC

Wasteland Workshop

Contraptions Workshop

Vault-Tec Workshop

Image Source: Team FOLON

If you don’t own one or more of these DLCs, then you have to purchase them in order to play Fallout: London. For those of you who don’t own any of the DLCs, it’s likely simpler and cheaper to purchase the Game of the Year Edition of Fallout 4, which is heavily discounted on GOG at the time of writing. The Game of the Year Edition comes with every DLC you need to play Fallout: London. Buying the game from GOG also simplifies your Fallout: London installation process.

So, at its core, Fallout: London is a free mod for Fallout 4. However, if you don’t meet every prerequisite, it will cost you a varying amount of money to download and start playing it.

