Fallout Is Ready For You To Pre-Order Amazing Power Armor Buildable Figures

Even if you don’t use it, there’s no denying that the Fallout power armor is very cool. And now, Bethesda and Mega are releasing a buildable set featuring five awesome-looking sets of power armor, just the right size to guard your desk from post-apocalyptic menaces.

Dubbed the “T-60 Power Armor Collection,” the 327-piece set features five multi-colored sets of power armor alongside five frames for you to perch them on. You have to build them first since each set of power armor is basically a mini-figure.

That does mean that they’re relatively small, and they’re not going to tower over your current collection. However, since they’re not made of blocks, there’s plenty of detail on them. For example, one of them is red with flames across the torso, which, of course, instantly makes it my favorite.

You collected them in-game, and now they're yours to build.🧱



Introducing the T-60 Power Armor Collection, featuring 5 buildable figures with unique paint jobs and matching accessories. Available on Amazon.https://t.co/ibDXLdSCxZ pic.twitter.com/oFXxFQMutc — Fallout (@Fallout) August 7, 2024

The other four are green, grey, tan, and blue, each with a handful of distinguishing details. Accessory-wise, they’re a little sparse; you get a pack of sugar bombs, a shotgun, a mini-nuke, a tiny book, and what looks to be a bottle of Nuka Cola. I’d have liked to see more in the way of weapons for the Fallout Power Armor figures, but you can’t win them all.

Fallout fans have often expressed their desire for a LEGO/Fallout collaboration, but Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG isn’t exactly family-friendly, especially when compared to franchises like Animal Crossing and even Horizon Forbidden West. But this set should be compatible with LEGO, just in case you want to terrify all of your existing sets.

The snag is that this set, which is based on Fallout 4, won’t be out until November 25th. You can still pre-order the T-60 Power Armor Collection from Amazon, and at $29.99, you should have a few caps left over.

