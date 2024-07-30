Fallout London, a fan expansion for Fallout 4, is doing what Bethesda isn’t, giving us a new, single-player Fallout experience. Even better, it won’t cost you a penny if you have the main game and the DLC. But just where does Fallout London fit in the Fallout timeline?

Here’s How Fallout London Fits Into Fallout’s Timeline

Fallout London is a fan expansion, so it doesn’t officially fit into the timeline, but unofficially, it takes place between Fallout 1 and Fallout 2. It’s set in the year 2237, which is 160 years after the nuclear war that decimated the globe. And, as underlined by the Fallout London FAQ, that’s 50 years before the events of Fallout 4.

Here’s how Fallout London fits into the wider Fallout timeline:

2077 – Fallout Season 1 (flashbacks)

2102 – Fallout 76

2161 – Fallout

2197 – Fallout Tactics

2208 – Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel

2237 – Fallout London

2241 – Fallout 2

2277 – Fallout 3

2281 – Fallout: New Vegas

2287 – Fallout 4

2296 – Prime Video’s Fallout

Fallout Tactics and Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel are official games, but they’re generally considered non-canon. Fallout London is, again, not canon, but it does feature some cool connections. I’m not just talking about Nuka Cola and the handful of monsters that crop up, either.

For example, if you’ve peeked at Fallout London‘s credits, you’ll have spotted Alistair Tenpenny as one of the characters. You’ll meet him again 40 years later in Fallout 3 when he, or rather his agent, Mr Burke, tries to persuade you to blow up a town just so he can have a better view.

The answer, then, to where Fallout London fits in the Fallout timeline is that, while it’s not an official canon game/expansion, it takes place in 2237, between the events of Fallout and Fallout 2. And if you want to know does Fallout London have romance options, we’ve got you covered there, too.

