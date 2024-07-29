Fallout London brings the apocalypse to the UK’s capital using the original Fallout 4 engine. But can you form romantic relationships with companions, as you could in that game? Does Fallout London have romance options? Here’s the answer.

Can You Romance Fallout London Companions?

As confirmed via the official Fallout London Discord, there are no romance options in the game. It’s like Fallout New Vegas in that respect; characters would mention their relationships, current or former, but there was no option to pursue one of your own.

By contrast, Fallout 4 has several romance options, as well as at least one no-strings-attached one-night stand. But as much as fans may get a kick out of them, I always thought it was odd there was romance in a game where you were supposed to be hunting down your wife/husband’s killer. As far as your personal timeline went, they were killed in front of you days, maybe weeks ago, and here you were moving on.

Fallout London’s lack of romance does make sense, you’ve got the pressing issue of discovering who you really are and why you woke up in an underground lab. Romance and dating would, naturally, take a back seat.

Fans of the expansion have expressed a desire to romance some of the game’s NPCS. Keira’s name comes up quite a lot. However, the Fallout London team have not revealed any plans to add romance to the game.

Fans may end up modding romance into the game; it’s been done before in other Fallout games, and they’ve even added in whole new NPCs, some voiced, some not. But officially, or as officially as a third-party fan mod can get, there is no romance in Fallout London. If you want to mingle more anyway, here’s where to find Fallout London‘s settlements.

