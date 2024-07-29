All Fallout London Settlement Locations

Fallout London is a total conversion mod for Fallout 4, and while it’s great in many ways, you might find yourself suffering from overencumbrance very early on. Here’s a rundown of all settlements we’ve found so far in Fallout London.

All Settlement Locations in Fallout London

There are quite a few new settlements to be found in Fallout London — rumor has it that there are seven of them — but they can be quite difficult to find. They’re either located in places that are not immediately obvious or apparent, or they’re locked behind quests. We haven’t found all of them just yet, but we’ve listed the locations of the Fallout London settlements that we’ve discovered so far.

Settlement Area How to Get There Covent Garden Located in the Covent Garden area, you need to clear out a whole pack of hooligans in the area first before you’re able to access it. Biggin Hill Airport In the southern part of the map, it’s located just west of the Churchill Library. Look for Gordo in the shack and complete the quest to access the settlement. London Bridge Located next to the Ferryman’s Dockhouse, you’ll need to take on a quest from Beefy, though accepting this quest requires you to have either 6 Charisma or 8 Intelligence. Completing this quest wil lgrant you access to the London Bridge settlement. Thames Located near the River Thames, just south of the London Eye ferris wheel.

As we find more settlements in the game, we’ll update this section with the relevant information.

Being able to access settlements and towns in Fallout London is pretty important, as you’ll need a place to rest and to put your excess items down in storage. After all, carrying a whole ton of stuff with you is incredibly inefficient, and you’ll inevitably run into overencumbrance issues where you’re constantly getting slowed and having to discard items.

And those are all of the settlements we’ve found in Fallout London for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix crashing issues, and a rundown of all factions available.

