FFXIV Patch 7.05 Fixes the Most Annoying Thing About Solution Nine; Full Patch Notes Here

Square Enix has just pushed out patch 7.05 for Final Fantasy XIV, which brings the new Savage difficulty for the Arcadion raids. Aside from that, there are also a few quality-of-life changes to look forward to.

For starters, the patch notes state, “The arrival coordinates when teleporting or returning to Solution Nine have been adjusted.” Alright look, I know it couldn’t get anymore vague than that, but one of the most irritating things about Dawntrail‘s new endgame hub is that the main Aetheryte crystal is just a few steps away from the original teleportation point. I know it sounds like a minor thing, but seriously, it’s made so much more irritating when the crystal looks like it’s right in front of you, but you have to walk an extra five steps to activate it.

With 7.05, players now teleport right in front of the crystal, allowing you to access the Aethernet immediately.

Aside from that, the new Cenote Ja Ja Gural treasure maps have been added to FFXIV, and the following jobs are also getting some reworks:

Paladin

Dark Knight

Gunbreaker

Monk

Dragoon

Ninja

Samurai

Reaper

Viper

Machinist

Dancer

Black Mage

Summoner

Red Mage

White Mage

Astrologian

Viper, in particular, is getting quite a few buffs, which should make the job even more enjoyable to play. You can check out the full patch notes here, as well as the full Dawntrail patch schedule for future releases.

FFXIV is now available on PC and consoles.

