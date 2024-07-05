Zenless Zone Zero Epic Games Store Artwork
Full Zenless Zone Zero Voice Actors and Cast List (ZZZ)

You've probably heard some of them before.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Jul 5, 2024

Zenless Zone Zero isn’t just a great game with solid mechanics and an incredible visual appearance, but it’s also supported by an excellent voice cast. If you’ve been playing and wondering whose voice that is, here is the full list of voicing talent that has worked on ZZZ so far.

All English, Japanese, and Chinese Voice Actors for Zenless Zone Zero

There are 20 key characters in Zenless Zone Zero right now, and this roster is expected to grow. All of these characters have unique voice actors, and here is a look at all of the known cast members so far.

ImageNameEnglish Voice ActorJapanese Voice ActorChinese Voice Actor
Alexandrina SebastianeSatomi AraiZhang Ruoyu
Anby DemaraSam SladeAtsumi TanezakiYanning
Anton IvanovShinichiro KamioXiao Zhai
BelleCourtney SteeleSayaka SenbongiYi Koujing
Ben BiggerKenji HamadaMeng Xianglong
Billy KidYu HayashiChen Runqiu
Corin WickesHiromi IgarashiMu Fei
Ellen JoeGiselle FernandezShion WakayamaXiao Qingyuan
Grace HowardHaruka ShiraishiXiao Gan
Hoshimi MiyabiAmi KoshimizuDu Mingya
Koleda BelobogYuka IguchiMu Xueting
Luciana de MontefioCourtney LinAyaka Asai闲踏梧桐
Nekomiya ManaSayuri HaraHualing
Nicole DemaraYu SerizawaChen Tingting
Piper WheelSuzie YeungManaka Iwami吴哲茹
Soldier 11Yukiyo FujiiChen Yu
SoukakuMachicoLiu Wen
Von LycaonNicholas ThurkettleChikahiro KobayashiWang Yuhang
WiseStephen FuAtsushi AbeLin Jing
Zhu YuanAlaina WisMarina InoueMace

While the Japanese and other international cast lists have been announced for ZZZ, right now, not all of the English cast is known. However, we will be updating this list as more names surface so make sure to check back in the future.

Zenless Zone Zero is available to download and play right now on PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices completely for free.

