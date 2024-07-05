Full Zenless Zone Zero Voice Actors and Cast List (ZZZ)

Zenless Zone Zero isn’t just a great game with solid mechanics and an incredible visual appearance, but it’s also supported by an excellent voice cast. If you’ve been playing and wondering whose voice that is, here is the full list of voicing talent that has worked on ZZZ so far.
All English, Japanese, and Chinese Voice Actors for Zenless Zone Zero
There are 20 key characters in Zenless Zone Zero right now, and this roster is expected to grow. All of these characters have unique voice actors, and here is a look at all of the known cast members so far.
|Image
|Name
|English Voice Actor
|Japanese Voice Actor
|Chinese Voice Actor
|Alexandrina Sebastiane
|Satomi Arai
|Zhang Ruoyu
|Anby Demara
|Sam Slade
|Atsumi Tanezaki
|Yanning
|Anton Ivanov
|Shinichiro Kamio
|Xiao Zhai
|Belle
|Courtney Steele
|Sayaka Senbongi
|Yi Koujing
|Ben Bigger
|Kenji Hamada
|Meng Xianglong
|Billy Kid
|Yu Hayashi
|Chen Runqiu
|Corin Wickes
|Hiromi Igarashi
|Mu Fei
|Ellen Joe
|Giselle Fernandez
|Shion Wakayama
|Xiao Qingyuan
|Grace Howard
|Haruka Shiraishi
|Xiao Gan
|
|Hoshimi Miyabi
|Ami Koshimizu
|Du Mingya
|Koleda Belobog
|Yuka Iguchi
|Mu Xueting
|Luciana de Montefio
|Courtney Lin
|Ayaka Asai
|闲踏梧桐
|Nekomiya Mana
|Sayuri Hara
|Hualing
|Nicole Demara
|Yu Serizawa
|Chen Tingting
|Piper Wheel
|Suzie Yeung
|Manaka Iwami
|吴哲茹
|Soldier 11
|Yukiyo Fujii
|Chen Yu
|Soukaku
|Machico
|Liu Wen
|Von Lycaon
|Nicholas Thurkettle
|Chikahiro Kobayashi
|Wang Yuhang
|Wise
|Stephen Fu
|Atsushi Abe
|Lin Jing
|Zhu Yuan
|Alaina Wis
|Marina Inoue
|Mace
While the Japanese and other international cast lists have been announced for ZZZ, right now, not all of the English cast is known. However, we will be updating this list as more names surface so make sure to check back in the future.
Zenless Zone Zero is available to download and play right now on PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices completely for free.