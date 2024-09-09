Funko Fusion Global Release Date & Time

Collecting Funko Pop! Vinyls has exploded in popularity over the last decade and now the franchise is finally entering the gaming realm. Funko Fusion will be the first time that these unique figures appear on screen, and here’s when it will be released.

The first gamers who can play Funko Fusion will be those on Xbox Series, PS5, and PC devices. The game will debut on Sept. 13, 2024, on all three of these platforms with no restrictions.

Expect these to be the best-quality versions of the game on the market, so if you’ve got either of these three devices and want to enjoy the Funko action then you’ll have your chance to do so from mid-September. For those who play on Nintendo Switch, or still game on the PS4, there will be a slightly longer wait.

Funko Fusion will PlayStation 4 on Nov. 15, 2024. The good news is that all versions of Funko Fusion will be the exact same, so you’re still getting all of the fun other players will be, it just will take longer to arrive as things are optimized for the PS4.

The Nintendo Switch will be getting Funko Fusion sometime in December of 2024. Right now there’s no exact release day, but fans who play on Nintendo’s iconic device can expect to be taking part in the action before 2025 arrives.

We do know when the physical version of Funko Fusion for the Nintendo Switch will be here, but it won’t arrive until March 7, 2025, so if you are eager to get playing then you’ll want to buy the digital form in December.

Funko Fusion Release Time

Funko Fusion will not have a global release time, instead, players will be able to jump in on the action at midnight as it ticks over to release day in their respective region.

Pre-orders for Funko Fusion are available now.

