Genshin Impact Reveals Emilie’s Official Design to Mixed Reactions

As per usual when approaching the next Genshin Impact update, Hoyoverse decided to reveal its upcoming new character for one update ahead in Emilie, our newest Dendro character coming out on the 4.8 version, but her official design was met with both praise and disdain from the community.

Recommended Videos

Being the first new Dendro character in a while, the arrival of Emilie was met with praise, but some people were very disappointed in the final result. Reactions are quite mixed throughout all platforms on which she was announced, but one thing is consistent across them all: a vocal portion of the community claiming their disdain for her design.

"How incredible. I can perceive emotions through water, which humans cannot, yet they are capable of using it to regulate their mood… And they accomplish this with a fragrance in liquid form? I see. I believe I have a better understanding of this concept now."

— Neuvillette… pic.twitter.com/ISLesxrIQe — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 3, 2024

This is due to, as many comments made clear, info on her being leaked ahead of the announcement, including details on her possible design. Due to how widespread leaks are in Hoyoverse’s fandom in general, players already had made some fan designs based on initial descriptions of her.

Related: All Sethos Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Leaks are strictly forbidden by Hoyoverse, but lots of people still look out for them regardless, as everyone’s always eager to see the new characters ahead of time. Fans were excited about her possible looks, but one’s expectations rarely meet reality. When her actual design dropped, some people were shocked to see how inaccurate it was compared to what they had imagined.

Some of the most liked comments on her Instagram post mention how she “looks like someone’s OC” instead of an official character, but you can also see many people praising how good she looks. Another common complaint is people mentioning how out-of-place she looks for a Fontaine character, as she seems like she could’ve belonged to Sumeru. From what we can see from the comments, people were mostly looking forward to a lavender-colored design.

Hoyoverse isn’t known for altering designs after the official release (save for very minor changes), so it’s safe to assume that this should be her final look when she becomes playable roughly two months and a half from now. More info on her gameplay, weapon of choice and synergies should arrive on the 4.8 Special Program livestream, which might take a while to happen.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more