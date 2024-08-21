Hard Knocks Bears Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

The regular season is getting close, but that doesn’t mean training camp is slowing down. In fact, Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears is reaching its peak, showing off sick plays and up-and-coming stars. Here’s the confirmed release date for Hard Knocks Bears Episode 4.

Recommended Videos

When Does Hard Knocks Bears Episode 4 Come Out?

HBO makes it easy for viewers to figure out when episodes are going to drop, as all of their TV shows are released at the same time. However, they don’t all arrive on the same day. New episodes of Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears release Tuesdays at 9 PM EST. Here’s when the episodes drop in other parts of the United States:

8 PM CST

6 PM PST

Related: Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears Episode Release Dates & Time

What Happens in Hard Knocks Bears Episode 3?

Episode 3 puts the focus on a couple of players, including rookie QB Caleb Williams. However, Williams is always in the spotlight, and since HBO knows that, it also spends plenty of time with backup QB Tyson Bagent and punter Tory Taylor, who both have interesting stories. While they’re on the practice field, GM Ryan Poles is upstairs trying to pull off a trade for pass rusher Matthew Judon, who ends up heading to the Falcons.

Losing out on a big-time player doesn’t stop the Bears from going out and dominating against the Bengals in their third preseason game. Williams shows flashes of brilliance, while Bagent and Taylor do everything in their power to help the team win. It’s a great performance from the team and sets the stage for an even more thrilling episode of Hard Knocks next week.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Hard Knocks Bears Episode 4.

Hard Knocks airs Tuesdays on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy