Hard Knocks Bears Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

With the offseason version of Hard Knocks all wrapped up, attention has turned to the Chicago Bears, who are the subject of the 2024 version of the training camp edition of the series. Here’s the confirmed release date of Hard Knocks Bears Episode 3.

Recommended Videos

When Does Hard Knocks Bears Episode 3 Come Out?

The third episode of Hard Knocks with the Bears will arrive one week after the last, on August 20, 2024. It’ll air on HBO and become available on the Max app at the same time. Here’s when the episode is set to arrive in different time zones in the United States:

9 PM EST

8 PM CST

6 PM PST

Related: All Madden 25 Commentators & How To Change Them

What Is Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears About?

It was not a shock when the NFL announced that the Bears would be the focus of this year’s training camp Hard Knocks. While they didn’t light up the league last year, drafting USC QB Caleb Williams makes them as relevant as any team, especially at this time of the year. Adding veterans like Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift doesn’t hurt either, as the Bears have quickly become one of the more interesting squads in the league.

Hard Knocks will show off Chicago’s training camp as the coaches look to get their team ready for the regular season. Players nobody knows will make names for themselves, while notable veterans may find themselves on the chopping block and looking for a new team. The series also provides an inside look at the lives of the players, which always makes for exciting content.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Hard Knocks Bears Episode 3.

Hard Knocks airs Tuesdays on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy