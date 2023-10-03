Lies of P throws some colossal creatures at you, but not all of its bosses are towering monstrosities. One challenging mid-game boss is a woman who, grieving her sister, takes you on with just a rapier. So if want to know how to beat the White Lady boss in Lies of P, here’s what you need to do to beat her.

How to Prepare for the White Lady

Before you take on the White Lady, you should equip yourself with a weapon that does a reasonable amount of damage but which has a mid to long-range reach. I’d recommend you use either the Electric Coil Stick or the Dancer’s Curved Sword. If you don’t have those, here’s where to find them.

You should upgrade your weapon to +6, which you can do using Hidden Moonstones and Crescent Moonstones. If you’re short on Crescent Moonstones, go back through the first part of Rosa Isabelle Street, and clear out all the enemies up to and including the exploding puppets on the fire escape. Then, use the Moonphase Pocket Watch to teleport back to the Rosabella Isabelle Street stargazer.

Rinse and repeat and you should have enough Crescent Moonstones to upgrade your weapon, usually in a couple of runs. If you’re short on Hidden Moonstones, you can purchase them from the hotel clerk once you’ve upgraded his shop. If you’ve got the Falcon Eyes Legion Arm, equip that too and it also helps if you’ve unlocked P’s double-dodge.

How to Beat the White Lady Boss in Lies of P

You can’t use an AI Specter to fight the White Lady so it’s a one on one fight with her. This former Stalker is a compulsory mini-boss, so there’s no dodging this fight. Her move set isn’t particularly varied. She’ll slash and lunge at you. She also has a longrange red attack, which is easy to dodge.

The problem is that she’s very fast, so if you’re parrying she can break your guard in a matter of seconds. She can also perfect guard your attacks and strike back before you can get clear. There are two basic ways to damage her, with short attacks or backstabs. Keep a respectable distance between you, don’t try to get up close. You should be trying to dodge, not block.

To use short attacks (heavy attacks give her a window to strike back), dodge around to her side and hit her once, or twice if you’re feeling brave. I always dodged to the right, but that might just be because I’m righthanded. If you’re using the curved sword it’s easier to get two attacks in.

Backstabbing is trickier to pull off, but it does more damage. This involves dodging around to her back and when you see the orange cross marks, quickly hit short attack. You’ll go in for a full backstab, taking off a chunk of her energy.

You could, if you’re fast enough, backstab her to death, but I found that too risky, so I just got a couple of backstabs in. She doesn’t have any kind of second phase or final attack, so once she’s done she’s done. If you do also have your Falcon Eyes Legion Arm with you, you can get in a few shots, but even with refills it won’t bring her down.

What Drops Do You Get for Beating the White Lady Boss?

Aside from a handful of Ergo (she doesn’t drop any Boss Ergo), you get the following drops:

The White Lady’s Locket

The White Lady’s Mask

The White Lady’s Mask is a bird mask that P can wear, while the locket is just a recollection, a “trophy” with no actual function. You know, a reminder that you murdered a woman who was driven mad by grief. That might also have you wondering whether there’s an alternative to slaughtering her.

Can You Save the White Lady in Lies of P?

The White Lady is Patricia Corday. She’s the sister of Adelina Corday, the red-clad singer you’ll have seen an advert for earlier. However, while Patricia thinks Adelina is dead, she isn’t and you encounter the latter later. Can you perhaps save the White Lady nad reunite her with her sister?

Unfortunately, no. As a compulsory mini-boss, you have to kill the White Lady. There’s no way around it. At the time, you don’t know Adelina is alive, but there’s no way to lie to Patricia and tell her that her sister’s not dead. So you can’t save the White Lady. I did also try greeting Adelina wearing her later sister’s mask, because I am terrible, but it had no effect.

And that’s how to beat the White Lady boss in Lies of P.

