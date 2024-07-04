The Star Wars franchise has cranked out new feature-length installments off and on for almost 50 years now. So, how many Star Wars movies are there, in total?

How Many Canonical Star Wars Movies Are There?

There are currently 12 canonical Star Wars movies. This includes the nine core “episodes” that make up the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies, collectively known as “The Skywalker Saga.” It also covers both live-action Star Wars Story spinoffs and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated flick. Here’s how the full list of Star Wars movies shakes out (in release order):

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The number of in-continuity Star Wars movies is about to grow, too. Lucasfilm currently has several big screen Star Wars projects in development, including four projects the studio is fast-tracking. Of these, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu will arrive first, hitting cinemas sometime in 2026. The other three, as-yet-untitled Star Wars productions (helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, respectively) still don’t have release dates, however.

How Many Legacy Star Wars Movies Are There?

There are two legacy Star Wars movies: Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure (1984) and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (1985). Lucasfilm scrubbed both of these made-for-TV films from official Star Wars canon after Disney acquired the franchise in 2012. Even so, they were overseen by Star Wars creator George Lucas, which means completists will want to check them out. So, if we ignore the “canon” label and add the Ewok outings into the mix, there are 14 Star Wars movies in total.

What about 1978’s infamous Star Wars Holiday Special? It doesn’t count. Sure, the Holiday Special boasts an impressive two-hour runtime, however, it’s not a movie in the strictest sense. It is (as its name makes clear) a TV special. We’ve also excluded a bunch of feature-length Star Wars documentaries from this round-up. Don’t get us wrong: many of these docs (especially the Phantom Menace making-of) are worth your time. They just belong in a separate, non-fiction-focused article!

All X canonical and legacy Star Wars movies are currently streaming on Disney+, as part of the platform’s Star Wars collection.

