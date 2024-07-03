How Old Is Angela From 90 Day Fiance? Answered

If you tune into 90 Day Fiance for the drama, then Michael and Angela are one of the highlights of the show, But just how old is Angela from 90 Day Fiance?

Angela From 90 Day Fiance’s Current Age

Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiance is 58 years old, with her next birthday happening in December. She was 52 when we first met her in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2, where she was eager to meet her Nigerian boyfriend, Michael, who’s quite a few years her junior.

We stayed with Angela throughout Season 2 and into Season 3, as Angela and Michael’s wedding was featured later in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? . The couple married two years after we were first introduced to them, making Angela 54 when she tied the knot. However, the newlyweds quickly encountered stormy seas. The short version of the drama is that Angela and Michael from 90 Day Fiance are no longer together. Though they’re far from the only couple who split up once they hit USA soil.

How Old Is Michael From 90 Day Fiance?

Michael Ilesanmi was 30 years old when we first met him in Season 2, and was 22 years younger than Angela. He’s now 35 and lives apart from her. The age difference had viewers raising an eyebrow, and the suspicion was that Michael was using her to get a visa to the US.

It wasn’t until 2023 that Michael finally got to come to the US. Angela had travelled to Nigeria to marry him there, but there were various issues with securing Michael a visa. When Michael did arrive, he quickly garnered sympathy as fans saw Angela’s attitude towards him.

Of course, reality TV editing is infamous for twisting the narrative. But Angela doesn’t come off well. If you take a look at Angela’s Instagram, many of the comments are criticising her for how she treated Michael. Guess she really didn’t act her age.

90 Day Fiance is available to watch now on TLC.

