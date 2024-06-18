How Old Is Brooke Hyland From Dance Moms? Answered

Brooke Hyland appeared in the first four seasons of Dance Moms before exiting the show and dance altogether. But just how old is Brooke Hyland from Dance Moms? Here’s the answer.

Here’s Brooke Hyland’s Age During and After Dance Moms

Brooke Hyland is currently 26 years old and was around 13 years old when she first appeared on Dance Moms. If you’ve seen how dance instructor Abby was on the show, that’s a lot to put a 13 year old through, but she stuck with the show for a full four seasons, as did her sister Paige. However, things got especially strange when the show hit Season 4.

Why did Brooke Hyland Leave Dance Moms?

Brooke left Dance Moms at the age of 16, continuing her education. She’s now working in influencer management. The desire to have a normal life was one factor for her departure, but it also didn’t help that there was some serious tension between her mom Kelly and dance teacher Abby.

For example, there’s a moment in Dance Moms Season 4, Episode 7, where Abby and Kelly get into a fight. There’s hair-pulling, slapping, yelling, bearing of teeth—the whole shebang. Kelly was apparently arrested for the altercation. And, later, both Kelly and her other daughter Paige went on to sue Abby over allegedly abusive behavior. Paige, Brooke’s sister, also sued Abby, alleging abusive behavior (via Distractify).

But the fight felt weirdly staged and, according to Hyland, the producers encouraged her to leave the scene post-‘fight’, so she would be arrested. She also alleged that the show’s producers encouraged conflict. So when it comes to this reality TV show’s reality, things are a little muddy.

Dance Moms is available now.

