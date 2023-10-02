Bunny hopping is a Counter-Strike classic. It’s a technique that’s been around in the games since the beginning. By jumping very consistently and with good timing, you’re able to consistently hop around the map. This can add a bit of extra speed and maneuverability as you navigate the terrain, plus it’s loads of fun! In CS2, bunny hopping is handled much the same as it was in CSGO, you’ll just need to set up a key bind for it. Let’s go over how to bind jump to your scroll wheel in CS2.

How to Bind Jump to Scroll Wheel in CS2

Boot up CS2 and head on over to the settings in the main menu. You’ll want to select the Keyboard / Mouse option from the menu and then Movement Keys. Here you can change what your jump is bound to. For the best bunny hopping you’ll want to change that to either scroll wheel up or down depending on your preference. Just click on the box where space is assigned as default and then scroll your mouse wheel up or down to set the bind.

Now that you’ve got that in place you’ll be able to scroll to bunny hop for that sweet, smooth movement! Don’t forget that you’ve now unbound your select previous or next weapon key bind now though. You can either change that to another key or just rely on the one option left over. Now you’re all set to get hoppin’.

That’s how you can bind your jump to the scroll wheel in CS2. Nice and straight forward and it’s good to see bunny hopping works at least the same as in CSGO. For more on Counter-Strike 2, check out how to show FPS in the game, as well as our guide to getting a hidden achievement.