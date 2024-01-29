When you’re stuck in the wild, without any restaurants to grab a bite at, gathering food becomes an essential part of life. However, you’re not the only one who needs to eat in Palworld. Here’s how to cure Starving Pals in Palworld.

How to Cure Starving Pals in Palworld

As you progress further into Palworld and grow your compound, you’ll notice that your Pals will start dealing with some issues. They might get depressed, develop an Ulcer, or even eat too much food. However, it’s also possible that they’re not eating enough, and it’s up to you to ensure that they have access to several meals a day.

If you come across Starving Pals in Palworld, there are ways to cure them, but it’s important to figure out why the problem is occurring first. The most likely explanation for why Pals aren’t eating is that the Feed Boxes in your Base are empty. As you upgrade your Base, Palworld will have you build Feed Boxes for your Pals, and it’s important to have enough for all of your buddies. So, take some time before you go on an adventure to make sure all of the Feed Boxes are full.

However, even if the Feed Boxes are full, some Pals just won’t want to eat from them. There’s really no rhyme or reason for it, but just like animals in real life, Pals can be particular about how they go about their day. In that case, you can feed Pals yourself. While it might take more time than just filling up a Feed Box, your Pals work hard for you and deserve the best treatment.

Palworld Early Access is available now.