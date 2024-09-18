How To Easily Unlock The Zombie Annihilator Achievement/Trophy in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (53,594 Zombies)

So, you’re hoping to cement your legacy in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster by becoming the Zombie Annihilator, are you? You’re going to need some patience and a lot of time if you want to do this, or you can cheat with our help.

Recommended Videos

How To Kill Tons of Zombies Quickly in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Screenshot via The Escapist.

If you’re ready to start wiping out zombies like it’s nobody’s business in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, the first thing you’ll need to do is go to Leisure Park. After you leave the Security Room for the first time, just head for the outside portion of the map through the glass doors near Colby’s Movieland and Jill’s Sandwiches.

Related: Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Resurrects a Classic From the Dead [Review]

First, however, I would strongly suggest stopping at Columbia Roastmaster upstairs to grab a few jugs of Orange Juice. There are a bunch of zombies waiting for us, and we’ll have to keep our health up if we want to survive.

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Once outside, we’ll need to head to the Public Parking Garage, which is located on the western side of the map. You’ll spot a large sign that says “Public Parking” above it, leading down a hallway filled with zombies. While these are a great distraction, you’ll be focusing on what lies just beyond this wall of walkers.

Screenshot via The Escapist.

That’s right; we’re looking for a sweet ride to take down into the Maintenance Tunnels to tackle the zombie hordes that are taking over the Willamette Mall. You can hop into any vehicle, but I would recommend the car, as it’s going to be a little more stable overall and have more health.

Video via The Escapist.

Once you’re inside the Maintenance Tunnel, put the pedal to the metal and slam into as many zombies as possible before your car breaks down. As you can see from the video above, the number of kills you can get in a short period is rather astounding, and this is easily the fastest way to get this achievement. You’ll likely need to stick down here for about an hour in real time.

What Should You Do If The Car Breaks Down?

Screenshot via The Escapist.

You don’t become a Zombie Annihilator without breaking a few cars along the way. Thankfully, there are a few options you can take advantage of if your first ride breaks down. In Section F, there is another vehicle waiting for you, headlights on and ready to drive. Simply jump into this vehicle and start slamming down more zombies.

Screenshot via The Escapist.

There are also plenty of shopping carts in the Maintenance Tunnel, so you can always grab one of those to make your way through thicker hordes of zombies. If you don’t have a way to defend yourself, you’re going to get grabbed. A lot. So, ensure you’ve got a form of defense before you try and make it back to the entrance of the Maintenance Tunnel.

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Thanks to the remarkable world of video game logic, the car that you initially took into the tunnel will be restored and good as new, so snag it and go back in. If you break that one again, there will be another car waiting for you in Section F. Just keep repeating this process, throw on a podcast or something, and get ready to become a Zombie Annihilator in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be available September 19, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy