How to Feed Villagers in Necesse

Necesse is a survival game that allows you to gather settlers in settlements that you build. And yes, they do need to be fed or they’ll starve. Here’s how to feed your villagers in Necesse.

Recommended Videos

Feeding Villagers in Necesse

Necesse is all about functionality. To feed your villagers, all you need to do is make sure that your chests are always stocked with food, and once the villagers are assigned to their relevant settlement storage, they’ll automatically walk to the chests and eat any food items in there when they’re hungry.

You can also do this by opening the settlement menu and assigning work to each settler from there.

Here’s a step-by-step process to help walk you through it:

Craft a chest and put food inside. While the chest is open, click on settlement storage in the top right corner of the screen, then assign your villagers to it. And that’s it! When your villagers are hungry, they’ll go to the chest and start eating.

There is a way to streamline the process so you don’t always have to manually put food in the chests. Make sure you have a cooking area in your settlement, then assign work to your villagers and get them to start cooking. You’ll also want to have a few chests in there as your designated storage for that room. By doing this, your villagers will do all the cooking and also feed themselves as necessary. You just need to provide them with the ingredients.

Best Food for Feeding Villagers

Generally speaking, any gourmet tier food items will work best for feeding your villagers in Necesse. The Blueberry Cake recipe is very cheap, and you can get it pretty early on in the game, so I’d recommend feeding that to them.

And that’s everything you need to know about feeding your villagers in Necesse. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy