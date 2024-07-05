How to Get Bunny Code in The First Descendant

Unlocking Bunny is one of the first major milestones you can hit in The First Descendant. Here’s how to get the Bunny’s Code in The First Descendant.

Steps for Bunny Code in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you decide to take the free route for unlocking Bunny, then you’re in luck. The First Descendant essentially gifts you Bunny simply for completing the main story missions. Of course, like all other Descendants in the game, you still need to complete Bunny’s research tasks. This includes acquiring Bunny Enhanced Cells, Bunny Spiral Catalyst, and Bunny Stabilizer in addition to Bunny Code in The First Descendant.

These items are tracked through the side quest called “Obtain Bunny Suit Basic Materials” in-game, which is automatically given to you after the first hour or two. If you go into your Journal, you can track this quest and see exactly what item you’re currently trying to get. As long as you follow the main story missions, though, you’ll receive each of the items in the order the game intended.

After you acquire all three of the Enhanced Cells, Spiral Catalyst, and Stabilizer for Bunny, the quest will update to say “Acquire Amorphous Material Pattern: Bunny.” You should be on the main mission called “Target Spotted” when this occurs. At the end of this mission, you’ll acquire the Amorphous Material for Bunny, which needs to be opened at a specific Void Intercept Battle.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In regard to the Bunny Code, that item is earned a little differently. At around level 8-12 in The First Descendant, you’ll receive a quest that requires you to defeat a Colossus called “Grave Walker.” This leads you to the Void Intercept Battle that’s required to open the Amorphous Material, which contains the Bunny Code.

You have to defeat Grave Walker in the Void Intercept Battle and then use the Reconstructed Device that appears after the boss is dead. To find Grave Walker, speak to Saren in Albion, then speak to him again to accept the Grave Walker quest. You can then access Void Intercept battles at any point by opening up your map and selecting its icon at the bottom of the screen.

Once Grave Walker is dead, ensure you select the “Amorphous Material Pattern: Bunny,” as seen in the screenshot below. If you use another Amorphous Material Pattern, you’ll have to go back and defeat Grave Walker again.

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you select Bunny’s Amorphous Material, it has a 100% chance to shape the Bunny Code. After the shaping has occurred, you’ll have the Bunny Code in your inventory. You can now go to Anais in Albion and research Bunny to unlock her as a Descendant.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

