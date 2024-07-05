Bunny is a fantastic Descendant, and you will get her early on in The First Descendant campaign. The good news is that she is also one of the best, with intense late-game potential. To build Bunny, you will need to get her Spiral Catalyst in The First Descendant, however.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Bunny Spiral Catalyst in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Bunny Spiral Catalyst is a guaranteed drop from the Vulgus Data Transmitter story quest in Kingston. The starting point for this quest can be found close to the spawn in beacon at Kingston. This quest must be done to progress the story, so there is little chance of missing it. All you need to do is keep playing through the story quests by completing the missions marked with the pink icons in the game.

The mission for the Bunny Spiral Catalyst in The First Descendant involves capturing two different areas that will be marked as A and B. They will have a terminal in the center of an energy circle. Interact with the terminal, then stay within the circle to hack it. A green bar at the top of the screen will show your progress from zero to one hundred percent. If you leave the circle, the hacking will stop, so make sure to stay inside it at all times.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Waves of enemies will spawn from the left, right, and directly in front of you. Take them all out so they don’t push you out of the circle. If you are solo and struggling, bring Assault Rifles, Launchers, and any Descendant you have that can tank a bit of damage because you do not want to get pushed out of the circle. You should also get lucky with another person loading in, if you are patient. After you cap A, move forward and cap point B to finish the mission.

Upon completion you will get random resources and weapons as a reward, as well as the guaranteed Bunny Spiral Catalyst, but only the first time you finish it as part of story. After you do this mission once it does become farmable, but not for Bunny parts. When finished, you complete the rest of the quest to get Bunny and add her to your roster.

If you have already finished the mission and want to make sure you have the piece, go and visit Anais in Albion and then check under Research, Descendants, and then Bunny. You will be able to see what parts you have for her suit in that menu.

And that’s how to get the Bunny Spiral Catalyst in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy