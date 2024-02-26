As you progress through the main story of Persona 3 Reload, Elizabeth will send a bunch of requests your way, asking you to bring her specific items. Most are easy to find, but some require a bit more effort on your part. Here’s how to get Jack Frost Dolls in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Jack Frost Doll Location

Request 19 from Elizabeth will task you with bringing her three Jack Frost Dolls in Persona 3 Reload. Because this request becomes available pretty early on in the game, it might be a little tricky for you to complete it as you’ll likely be very short on cash.

That being said, if you have the funds, head over to Paulownia Mall and interact with the crane game to get a Jack Frost Doll. Do note that the crane game rewards rotate between the Jack Frost Doll and Ganesha Bank, so make sure to double check the prizes before committing to it.

Each crane game attempt will cost you 200 Yen and it’s purely based on RNG, so it may take you a few tries before you’re able to get the prize. Either way, just keep attempting the crane game until you get three Jack Frost Dolls, and hopefully you won’t lose too much money in the process.

Persona 3 Reload Request 19 Rewards

Once you have three Jack Frost Dolls in hand, talk to Elizabeth to complete the request. You’ll get three Twilight Fragments as a reward, which isn’t much, but at the very least it’ll let you open those valuable locked chests in Tartarus.

The Jack Frost Dolls can also be used as a gift for the female Social Links, and you can also get an additional one during the Summer Festival sequence.

And that’s how you can get and use Jack Frost Dolls in Persona 3 Reload.