How to Get Lightning Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree has added a whole ton of new weapons, armor, and tools to Elden Ring, paving the way for more interesting builds. Here’s how to get the Lightning Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring Lightning Perfume Bottle Location

The Lightning Perfume Bottle is a tool that’s exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and it can be found just northeast of the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace. You’ll want to look out for a body of water with a lightning ram standing near it.

Head towards the water to find a corpse with an item pickup, then interact with it to get the Lightning Perfume Bottle.

Do be careful of the lightning ram, though, as its attacks can be pretty devastating and may even one-shot you if you’re low enough on health. In fact, I’d recommend just making a dash for it with Torrent, grab the item, and then get out.

Lightning Perfume Bottle Effects and Stats

The Lightning Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has a requirement of 3 Str, 16 Dex, and 14 Faith. The item description is as follows:

“Perfume bottle remade into a weapon by perfumers of the realm of shadow. Attacks release perfumed powder, producing lightning. From time to time, perfumers set out on journeys to pursue new aromatics and flower gardens.”

It has D scaling with Dex and Faith, and it comes with the Kick weapon skill. It can be infused with Ashes of War and can also be upgraded with Smithing Stones, making it a good addition to perfumer builds.

And that’s how to get the Lightning Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including whether you should suggest Thiollier or Hornsent, and how to use Messmer’s Kindling.

