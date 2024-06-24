Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Thiollier & St Trina Questline Guide

There are quite a few new NPCs to meet in Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. And as you might expect, completing their questlines can be tricky. Here’s how to complete the full questline for Thiollier and St Trina in Elden Ring.

How to Start Thiollier and St Trina’s Quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

First things first. Let’s talk about how you can actually get to both these NPCs in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. You’ll need to head south to the Southern Shore region and make it to the Stone Coffin Fissure, which is where you can get the Velvet Sword of St Trina that comes with the Mists of Eternal Sleep weapon skill.

In this area, you’ll also be able to drop off a ledge down to an abyss of purple smoke to fight the Putrescent Knight boss. After defeating the Putrescent Knight, head deeper into the cave to speak with St Trina. However, do not accept her nectar at this point.

After speaking with St Trina for the first time, fast travel back to the Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace to speak with Thiollier, then tell him where St Trina is. Fast travel back to the cave with St Trina, and speak with both NPCs and exhaust their dialogue.

Imbibe Nectar

This next part of the quest can be a little tricky, but just follow the steps listed below and you should be fine:

Speak with St Trina and choose the Imbibe Nectar. You’ll need to do this four times or until she says, “Make Miquella stop.” Talk to Thiollier and try to pass on St Trina’s words. Exhaust all of Thiollier’s dialogue, then talk to St Trina again and choose the Imbibe Nectar option. After respawning in the area, Thiollier will invade you and you’ll need to defeat him in battle. Next, choose the Imbibe Nectar option again when speaking with St Trina, and keep doing this until she tells you to kill Miquella. Progress through the story of Shadow of the Erdtree until you beat Messmer. Continue progressing until you beat Romina, Saint of the Bud. Burn the Sealed Tree after defeating Romina. Go back to the cave and speak with Thiollier and exhaust all his dialogue, then drink the nectar again when speaking with St Trina. Finally, talk to Thiollier again for the last time, and he should say “Aha!” This will signal that you’re on the right track. Continue on in the story and fight Needle Knight Leda. Before the fight, you should be able to summon Thiollier. Finally, right before the final boss fight, you should be able to summon Thiollier and Pureblood Knight Ansbach as well.

Elden Ring Thiollier and St Trina Quest Rewards

Upon defeating the final boss of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you’ll be rewarded with the full armor set and weapons for both Thiollier and Ansbach. And that’s pretty much it. Their questlines will end with the final boss, and you can continue on exploring with their equipment.

Do You Need to Summon Thiollier and Ansbach?

I’m not entirely sure that it’s possible to defeat the final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree without at least Thiollier and Ansbach to support you, especially since you’ll likely die with just one hit. So with that in mind, it’s quite important to make sure you complete the questline so that you have these NPC summons available at the end.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Thiollier and St Trina questline in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Blade of Mercy Talisman and the Dryleaf Arts.

