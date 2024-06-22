Should you Imbibe Nectar in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

When you finally run into St. Trina in Elden Ring, she gives you the option to imbibe nectar as you interact with her. Before you make a choice, find out whether you should go through with the action in this Shadow of the Erdtree guide.

Should You Imbibe Nectar with St. Trina in Elden Ring?

You should imbibe nectar with St. Trina if you are ready to die and progress in her quest. At first, St. Trina will not speak to you and you only get the option to use the nectar. If you choose to go through with it, your character kneels down and holds Trina’s hand. Shortly after, your character dies and slumps over in an eternal slumber. Of course, that’s not the end and you’ll simply spawn at the closest Site of Grace at the end of the tunnel.

Don’t let the first death throw you off the course. Keep imbing nectar with St. Trina until it kills you another four times. Eventually, you will get the attention of Trina and she will start giving you snippets of dialogue. Depending on your progress with Thioller and Moore, you may have some more work to do. At the very least, you need to die a couple more times after imbibing the nectar.

If you aren’t ready to progress the quest or you want to make sure you find Thioller first, then do not imbibe nectar when it’s offered. Simply refuse and go about your business until you’re ready. St. Trina will always be ready to keep the quest going unless you open the way to the final boss, which is the point of no return. Either way, sleep is all that matters to her.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

